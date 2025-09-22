DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear. A few areas of patchy fog late. Lows around 60°F.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 78°F. Normal low: 58°F.
Happy fall, y'all!
It's been cool recently, but it is looking like the first days of astronomical fall will be a little warmer than normal.
High pressure that brought a nice Monday will be slowly squeezed out of here by an area of low pressure in the central part of the nation. This will cause southwesterly winds that will push the humidity up, and push temperatures into the 80s Tuesday afternoon. Shower and thunderstorm chances will be mainly confined to areas west of the Chesapeake Bay. A stray shower can't be ruled out on Delmarva, but the chances of that are low.
By the middle of the week, an upper low will pass to our north, and an associated cold front will approach Delmarva. This will increase our chances for rain and thunderstorms in the Wednesday to Saturday timeframe, with the best chances for rain and thunderstorms likely on Thursday and Friday. This could be a dose of welcome rainfall, with most of Delmarva expected to see at least one inch of rain by Saturday. Delmarva is under a Level 1 threat for excessive rainfall on Thursday and Friday, which will mean a threat for isolated flooding in heavier downpours. This threat will be limited by the fact that any downpours and associated thunderstorms should be moving along at a quick pace.
Sunshine will make a return on Sunday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation below normal for September 29 - October 5.
In the Tropics: Major hurricane "Gabrielle" is spinning angrily in the central Atlantic. It is forecast to pass east of Bermuda and continue on out to sea. On Delmarva, some high surf and dangerous rip currents could be possible later this week from "Gabrielle".
A tropical wave east of the Leeward Islands has a medium, 50 percent chance of development in the next seven days. The forecast track for this wave will bring it up to the Bahamas. Whatever becomes of this storm, there is a possibility it could affect the U.S. East Coast. We'll keep an eye on this system and its future development.
A tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a high, 80 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days, and a 50 percent chance in the next two days. It is not certain at this time if it will directly affect the U.S. East Coast.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.