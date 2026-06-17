Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers or a storm early in the day. The chances are not the greatest, so assume most of us will be dry. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 65-72. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with evening showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms may pack a punch. Windy. Highs: 92-98. Winds: SW 15-35+ mph.
Thursday Night: A few scattered showers and storms possible. Windy. Lows: 65-72. Winds: SW-W 10-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some rain showers and even a few storms possible. Highs: 75-84. Winds: NW-N 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-86. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Watching a couple of showers bubbling off to our west. We shall see how this progresses over the next few hours, but the chance of a few stray showers or a storm are not out of the question early this morning. Most of the area will remain dry as the warm front sneaks across Delmarva. Once the front clears, the warmer air comes screaming into the region with highs jumping well into the 80s this afternoon with the breeze starting to pick up. This wind will continue to funnel in the soupy air as the humidity will continue to climb overnight into Thursday.
We will see a good amount of sunshine with highs into the 90s on Thursday. We will be watching a cold front arriving by Thursday evening and Thursday night with a chance of scattered thunderstorms that may pack a punch. Still some questions on where the storms will start to fire and even the position of the energy with the front, so this will be a forecast that will ebb and flow over the course of the next 24 hours.
This cold front will only go ever so south on Friday as the remnants of a tropical low will use the front as train tracks and will come close enough to us that we will see some on and off rain showers throughout the day on Friday. The majority of the rain will stay in the Carolina’s from this system.
Father’s day weekend looks quiet with temperatures reaching into the 80s the whole weekend and mostly sunny conditions with comfortable humidity levels. Another chance for showers and storms will arrive on Monday with a cold front that will reset the atmosphere for the middle of next week.