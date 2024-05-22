Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower / storm is possible, but most will be dry. Highs: 82-88. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and noticeably more humid. Fog possible by morning. Lows: 64-70. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with evening showers / thunderstorms. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Showers and storms are possible the first part of the night. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear by morning. Lows: 62-70. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a stray shower / storm in the evening hours. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers / storms. Highs: 78-84. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
There may be some patchy fog to start our Wednesday, but most of the region will be starting off with lots of sunshine. On the comfortable side this morning, the wind from the south and southwest will pick up and temperatures will soar this afternoon. We will see highs into the 80s today with a mix of sun and clouds and the idea of a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ignored by late this evening into tonight.
A better chance with some scattered showers / thunderstorms on Thursday as a cold front arrives to Delmarva. At the moment, we will have a round of a few storms possible around the lunch hour before a better chance of showers and storms arrives in the evening and overnight Thursday night. There are indications that these thunderstorms could be packing a punch with it, so something we will keep a close eye on heading into Thursday.
The front will look to stall over the top of the region on Friday and will have little waves of energy running along this front. It will bring the chance of a few showers / storms possible each day over the long holiday weekend, but the weekend itself will not be a total washout. It isn’t even a guarantee that it will rain or storm in your neighborhood, but just know that chance will be there each day over the long weekend. At the moment, Friday looks like a stray shower or storm is possible. Better chances for storms arriving on Saturday. Sunday looks to be a mainly dry day before another better chance of scattered showers / storms rolls in on Memorial Day Monday.
Heading into the short work and school week will bring another possibility for showers and storms for Tuesday as the strongest cold front of the week will bring a change to the weather pattern into later next week. A big ridge of high pressure will take control of the forecast with warmer temperatures by Friday and into next weekend.