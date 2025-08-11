DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday: Morning fog, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Lingering showers and thunder early, then clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Increasing clouds.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 67°F.
An upper ridge that was in large part responsible for a pleasant weekend is breaking down. That allowed for more clouds today, and will introduce an unsettled pattern for the middle of the week.
Monday night, skies will be partly to mostly clear. Couple with light winds and increasing humidity, areas of fog are possible after midnight, which could slow down your Tuesday morning commute.
High pressure off the East Coast slides south on Tuesday, introducing a southerly flow that will primarily increase humidity into the mid-week. Without the upper ridge, that will allow for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop starting late Tuesday night, and continuing through Thursday before tapering off early Friday.
Southerly winds will put upward pressure on our temperatures through mid-week, but clouds and showers should keep highs in the upper 80s (although a few low 90s can't be ruled out, especially on Wednesday and Thursday).
A high pressure ridge will build from the southeast late in the week, and could bring another pleasant, if rather warm, weekend.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for August 18 - August 24.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Erin" has been christened southwest of the Cape Verde islands. It is forecast to strengthen as it makes its way across the Atlantic Ocean, eventually becoming a hurricane, and possibly a major hurricane by this weekend. Long-range guidance is keeping "Erin" out to sea, with U.S. East Coast effects limited to high surf and dangerous rip currents next week. However, forecasts that far in the future are not very certain, and we on Delmarva need to keep an eye on the forecast trends over the next week and a half. Any Delmarva effects will likely be felt around the middle of next week.
In the central and north Atlantic, two areas of low pressure have very low prospects for development are not an immediate threat to the United States.
In the Gulf, low pressure along the Gulf coast is not likely to develop into anything, but could bring heavy rain to the Southeast as it moves inland.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.