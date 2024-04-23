Forecast Updated on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 64-70. Winds: SW-S 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers possible by morning. Lows: 45-53. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible through the morning. Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower in the afternoon. Highs: 67-73. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 35-44. Winds: NW-N 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 56-64. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 56-64. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
It’s another cold morning on Delmarva with temperatures in the 30s inland at the moment of me writing this summary of the forecast. Once the sun comes out, the wind will start to pick up again out of the south and southwest and will allow temperatures to jump back up into the 60s to near 70 degrees…back to where we should be for this time of year. This will be a treat of a day compared to the next couple of days with a cold front on the way for Wednesday.
The cold front will allow for the chance of a few scattered showers by Wednesday morning. It looks like our best chance for showers will be between 5am and 11am with clearing into the afternoon hours. This isn’t to say that a stray pop-up shower isn’t out of the question later in the day, but most of us will dry out into the afternoon. It shouldn’t amount to a lot of rain, but enough in places to wash the pollen out of the air.
As the high moves in from the north, the initial wind in off the Atlantic will keep temperatures in check for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s even with lots of sunshine. The high slides off the coast heading into the weekend will have our temperatures soaring up to near 70 degrees on Saturday and well into the 70s and even some low 80s possible for Sunday…which is great news for the race fans heading to the Monster Mile for the Nascar race.
It remains very warm for Monday and Tuesday of next week with temperatures well into the 80s, but as a cold front comes into the picture on Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening…the chance of showers and thunderstorms will go up.