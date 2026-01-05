Forecast Updated on Monday, January 5, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: 40-46. Winds: W 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 32-40. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible in the evening, but most stay dry. Highs: 52-58. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower or two…especially across northern Delmarva. Most of us will stay dry. Lows: 38-44. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 57-62. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
One more colder day on tap as we get kids back to class for the first time in two weeks in most cases with temperatures this afternoon only reaching the 40s for highs. We will see a mix of sun and clouds from time to time as the wind will pick up from the west and southwest. This is ahead of a little clipper system that will swing past us to our north overnight tonight and overspread a few extra clouds over the region. This cloud cover will linger into Tuesday, but we stay dry with temperatures in the 50s as the wind continues to move from the southwest.
Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday will bring a stronger clipper system that comes a bit closer to Delmarva and will bring with it a lot of cloud cover and even a chance of a few stray showers across northern Delmarva for late Tuesday evening and even Tuesday night. The front clears by Wednesday morning and will lead to even warmer temperatures for late week and the weekend as we see highs reach into the 60s by Friday and Saturday.
We stay dry on Thursday and Friday as high pressure holds onto control of the forecast through the end of the week. By the weekend, a stronger cold front arrives with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible for Saturday evening and Saturday night as the front motors across Delmarva. Ahead of the front, temperatures hold in the 60s and even a few low 70s possible. The front clears by Sunday morning and the wind starts to whip from the northwest as temperatures tumble all day long with daytime temperatures only reaching the 40s and 50s for highs.
The cold temperatures return for next week as highs only reach in the 40s for highs and morning temperatures back into the 20s and 30s. You know…back to winter temperatures…in the middle of winter.