Forecast Updated on Monday, February 9, 2026, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs: 27-34. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 16-24. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 45-50. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple showers? Lows: 30-36. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: AM Shower or two, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 45-52. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Finally, the warmer weather is on the way to Delmarva…for a couple of days. We will see a bit of a cool down again for the end of the week and the weekend, but nothing like what we saw over the weekend in regards to cold weather. Today is still a colder day on Delmarva, but certainly better than it was over the weekend. Highs will reach in the 30s this afternoon with lots of sunshine. The other piece of good news…the wind will finally settle down today and stay on the lower end for the next couple of days.
We will see highs in the 40s tomorrow as we start to see some extra clouds spill on into the region with a clipper system swinging across the area on Wednesday with extra clouds and the chance of a couple of showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. It isn’t the biggest chance in the world, but enough for us to have to mention it for Wednesday morning. Highs are still expected to be around 50 degrees during the day on Wednesday before the wind does shift on Wednesday evening and night and will pull some colder it for Thursday with highs only reaching the 30s and 40s and a bit of wind returning to the area.
This colder air will settle for Friday as highs only reach the 30s in the afternoon, but we moderate temperatures for the weekend with highs forecasted to be in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday. I am watching for a possible storm to end the weekend and into early next week and at the moment…I am forecasting this to be a rain storm for the region. There are some hints that we will need to pay attention to a possible wintry mix of a mess type of scenario with this storm…but, I am going to stay optimistic.
I say that because the optimism would continue into next week as temperatures are forecasted to climb up into the 50s with sunshine for Monday and Tuesday.