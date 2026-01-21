Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
Forecast Updated on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 38-44. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A sprinkle or flurry is not out of the question, but most will stay dry. Lows: 28-35. Winds: S-SW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 46-52. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 22-32. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower for southern Delmarva. Highs: 36-42. Winds: NW-N 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Increasing clouds with the arrival of snow by the evening hours. Highs: 28-35. Winds: N-NE 10-25+ mph.
After the cold start this morning, temperatures rebound a bit back into the 30s and 40s for highs…but still below average for this time of year. We will see plenty of sunshine to start the day, but we will start to see the clouds increase a bit by the afternoon and evening hours. This as a clipper system will swing through the area tonight into Thursday that will bring some extra clouds and maybe even a sprinkle or a snow flurry as another blast of colder air comes toward the region. The blast of Arctic air doesn’t get here until Thursday night…so we expect a warmer start to Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s for highs…finally back above average for this time of year.
We stay dry on Friday with lots of clouds as a weak storm passes to our south. Our attention is on our possible snow event for Saturday night through Monday. This one already has a lot more agreement then what we saw with the storm this last weekend. There are still a few things that we will need to iron out, especially how cold the air coming from the Arctic will be prior to the storm’s arrival. There is such a thing as it will be too cold to snow. At the moment, it looks like the storm sneaks into a pocket where the storm is going to be allowed to move a little farther north and will introduce the idea that we will need to consider a period of sleet mixing with the snow for some of us during the duration of the snow. It will wrap up as snow with much colder air spilling in behind the storm heading into next week. A major snow event for most of Delmarva is looking more and more likely with some folks seeing over a foot of snow from this system by the time it wraps up on Monday morning.
The Arctic air that comes in behind this storm will settle and stick around for a few days with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s early next week.