DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear and cool. Calm winds. Lows in the low 40s.
Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun. Light southwest winds. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent, mainly mid to late evening.
Monday: A few showers early, then partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent, mainly before sunrise.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Breezy. Highs around 70°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 69°F. Normal low: 47°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
A ridge of high pressure has settled into the Mid-Atlantic, which will made for a pleasant weekend for outdoor fall activities!
Saturday's winds will be light, with a mix of clouds and sun, along with seasonable temperatures in the upper 60s.
A cold front will approach Sunday, which will cause increasing clouds and increasingly gusty southwest winds that will push afternoon highs into the warm mid 70s. Other than the breeze, it will be another great day for outdoor fun!
The cold front crosses Delmarva late Sunday into early Monday, bringing with it some gusty showers, however we're not expecting more than a few tenths of an inch of rain.
As the front departs Monday, a secondary low may develop along the front just northeast of Delmarva, which will kick up some gusty northwesterly winds for Monday.
Much of next week will be partly to mostly sunny, with breezy conditions. Highs will swing quite a bit, from the mid 60s Monday, to near 70°F Tuesday, and back to the low to mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday after a dry cold front crosses the region Tuesday night.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation near normal for October 24 - October 30.
In the Tropics: An area of low pressure in the North Atlantic has a low, 10 percent, chance of becoming a subtropical low in the next seven days. It is not a threat to the U.S. East Coast.
A tropical wave in the deep tropical Atlantic has a low, 30 percent, chance of development when it enters the Caribbean Sea sometime next week. This wave is not a threat to the U.S. at this time, but we will watch it since Caribbean waters are warmer than normal for this time of year.
There are no other areas of development interest in the tropical Atlantic.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.