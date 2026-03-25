DELMARVA FORECAST
Today: A mix of clouds and sun. Seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Chilly and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 58°F. Normal low: 38°F.
The high will start to slide to the east on Wednesday as light winds shift to a more southerly direction.
For Wednesday, we'll have some clouds mixing in with the sun, with seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s.
Then as the high proceeds out to sea, southerly winds will become gusty as the pressure gradient tightens between the departing high and a cold front approaching from the north. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures rising well into the 70s, with 60s at the coast.
The cold front will swing across Delmarva on Friday. As of now it's looking like it will just bring some scattered, on-and-off showers. Thunderstorm activity looks to be unlikely.
The bigger deal with the cold front will be a return of much cooler temperatures on Saturday; despite lots of sunshine, temperatures will again struggle to reach 50°F.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for March 31 - April 6.