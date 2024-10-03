DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear. A few areas of patchy fog are possible late. Lows in the mid 50s.
Friday: Partly cloudy, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. A stray sprinkle is possible late. Winds light from the southeast. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a low chance of a stray shower early, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. A low chance of a stray shower. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs around 70°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 74°F. Normal low: 53°F.
Despite a series of cold fronts crossing Delmarva, we don't have much rain in the forecast.
High pressure has briefly built into the Mid-Atlantic, however we've kept lots of clouds mixing in with sunshine.
Thursday night, skies will be partly cloudy early, then I'm expecting skies to become clear overnight with only a very light breeze. This has me thinking that a few areas of patchy fog could develop by sunrise Friday, but widespread fog is unlikely.
Friday will be a nice day, with mostly sunny skies early, but as high pressure departs to the northeast and a cold front approaches from the northwest, look for increasing cloud cover through the afternoon.
The cold front won't have much moisture to work with, so I'm expecting little to no precipitation, save for a stray sprinkle overnight. The front departs Saturday, with skies becoming mostly sunny by midday. In fact, summer looks like it wants to make one last hurrah, as high temperatures on Saturday will climb to near 80°F.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant thanks to high pressure on the backside of the cold front.
Then clouds increase again on Monday as another cold front approaches. This front will be potent, but again with little moisture to work with. So, aside from more clouds, and a very low chance of a sprinkle, the biggest change we'll notice is much cooler temperatures starting on Tuesday, with highs only reaching about 70°F, with overnight lows possibly falling into the 40s (with 50s near the coast).
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation below normal for October 10 - October 16.
In the Tropics:
Hurricane "Kirk" is located in the deep tropical Atlantic, and could become the basin's next major hurricane. Fortunately, the current forecast has the storm staying well out to sea. However, it will likely keep surf at the beaches pretty high.
Tropical Storm "Leslie" is forecast to become a hurricane as it roughly follows "Kirk's" track. Again, it is not a direct threat to the East Coast, but could keep surf at the beaches on the high side.
We continue to monitor the possibility of another tropical low developing in the Gulf of Mexico, but confidence is low at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.