Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76°F. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60°F. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80°F. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65°F. Light south wind.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86°F.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67°F.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86°F.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67°F.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78°F.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63°F. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73°F. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59°F. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 77°F. Normal low: 57°F.
A much warmer and drier pattern is taking shape across Delmarva for the middle and end of the workweek. Mostly sunny skies and a steady warming trend will push temperatures from the mid 70s Tuesday to around 80 degrees Wednesday.
The warmup really accelerates Thursday and Friday, with mostly sunny to sunny skies and highs reaching the mid 80s. Both days could run nearly 10 degrees above normal, with temperatures near 86 degrees.
The pattern changes heading into the weekend. Saturday will be cooler, with partly sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees. Shower chances increase Saturday night, with a 50 percent chance of precipitation.
Sunday currently looks like the wettest day of the weekend. Showers are likely under mostly cloudy skies, with a 60 percent chance of rain and a high near 73 degrees. A few showers could linger into Sunday night.
Cooler conditions continue into Monday, with partly sunny skies and a high near 68 degrees.
Overall, the week will feature a sunny and increasingly warm stretch through Friday, followed by an unsettled pattern with cooler and wetter conditions from Saturday night into early next week.