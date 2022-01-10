WBOC Forecast updated on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 9:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and very cold. Some high clouds. Low 19°. Wind: NW 11-20 mph.
Tuesday: Mainly sunny and very cold. High 28-30°. Wind: NW 7-14 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to clear, and cold. Hard freeze likely. Low 17°. Wind: S 0-6 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and milder PM. Breezy PM High 43° Wind: SW 11-23 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
An Arctic high pressure system from Canada is moving into the region tonight and will bring some of the coldest air of the winter to the area through early Wednesday. Look for clearing skies tonight with lows near 18-20 degrees and a cold NW wind. Tuesday looks sunny to partly cloudy, but it will stay very cold all day with afternoon temps. likely staying in the upper 20's to low 30's. Another cold night will follow Tuesday night, with lows near 17 by early Wednesday. Winds will remain from the NW Tuesday at 7-14 mph.
Wednesday will be milder, with a SW wind increasing to 14-24 mph by afternoon. It should be sunny as the Arctic high moves east of us and temperatures will climb back to the low to mid 40's by afternoon. We may see some high clouds, but it should be mainly sunny Wednesday. Wednesday night will bring clear skies with lows in the upper 20's to near freezing with alight SW wind flow.
In the long-range, Thursday looks mild with light winds ahead of another Arctic cold front. We should see partly to mostly sunny skies, and afternoon temps will reach the mid 40's. Colder air will arrive by Friday with high temps. only in the upper 30's to around 40. The weekend looks even colder with a hard freeze in the early morning and PM temps. in the 30's.
The average high for early January is 45 degrees with an average low of 28 degrees.