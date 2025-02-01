For Saturday, cold front continues to move through the area as rain tapers off in the early morning hours
bringing colder temperatures for the weekend. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with
temperatures falling throughout the day, highs in the mid 40's, breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph,
with gusts as high as 31 mph. Saturday night mostly clear, cold temps return with a low around 22. Winds
out of the North 5 to 8 mph, becoming calm after midnight. Sunday partly sunny, highs near 46. Calm wind
becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Sunday evening mostly cloudy, with a low around 38, Southwest
wind 3 to 6 mph. Monday warmer temperatures return with mostly sunny skies and our highs in the lower 60's.
Monday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Tuesday waking up in the low 40's Partly cloudy skies high 53.
Tuesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Wednesday Increasing clouds move into the area, mostly cloudy,
with a high near 52. Wednesday night a chance of showers moves into the forecast, mostly cloudy, with a low
around 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Thursday another chance of showers, mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Chance of precipitation is 30%. Thursday showers remain in the forecast, mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Chance of precipitation is 30%. Friday mostly sunny, with a high near 56.