For Saturday a slight chance of showers between 9am and 3pm with above average temperatures, cloudy skies, and our
highs today reaching the low 50's, South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday evening mostly
Cloudy skies low 33 degrees. Winds calm. Sunday a low pressure system will develop off the VA/MD coast that will bring enough moisture
in conjunction with the chilling temperatures to produce measurable snowfall mainly in the northern counties.
The event will start as a rain/snow mix as temperature gradually drop through the day from the northwest to southeast
before turning into mostly snow across the area by the evening. In terms of snowfall amounts, the best chance to see > 1" of
accumulation will be northwest of Washington DC. Much colder weather is expected by early next week as temperatures plummet with
a strong High moving in Sunday evening. The west to central counties will likely see temperatures drop between 15 to 20 degrees,
while the eastern counties, including the Eastern Shore will experience temperatures between 20-25 degrees. As the cold air advects in,
winds will play a part in how cold it actually feels.