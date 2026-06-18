DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Chance of a few thunderstorms early, then showers after midnight. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with on-and-off rain and thunder, then clearing in the afternoon. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 64°F.
Some showers and thunderstorms west of the Chesapeake Bay this morning helped to stabilize the atmosphere a little bit today, which kept temperatures down a little bit, but we still saw highs reach the low to mid 90s in some locations.
A cold front approaches from the northwest Thursday evening. It will have the potential to trigger some showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe with damaging winds and frequent lightning. Not everyone will see a thunderstorm, but the best chances are looking to be the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County.
Storm chances come to an end after midnight, and we'll be left with scattered showers.
The front could briefly stall out near Delmarva into Friday morning, keeping shower chances in the forecast for at least the first half of Friday. Some guidance is suggesting that some tropical moisture from remnants of Tropical Storm "Arthur" could make it as far north as Delmarva Friday morning, bringing tropical rain showers. This rain would be of the beneficial kind, with the highest rainfall amounts likely on the Lower Eastern Shore and south.
Skies clear out by Friday evening, setting us up for a very nice Father's Day weekend, with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.
Scattered shower chances return by Monday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Jun 25 - Jul 1.
In the Tropics: Remnants of Tropical Storm "Arthur" are bringing heavy rain to much of the Deep South. There is a chance that some tropical moisture could make it far enough north that some welcome tropical rain could arrive on Delmarva early Friday.
There is a low, 10 percent chance, that remnants of "Arthur" could re-form into an organized tropical system off the Mid-Atlantic coast in the next several days.