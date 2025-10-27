DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers. Windy. Winds from the northeast could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Rain likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Halloween: Clearing skies. Breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 65°F. Normal low: 44°F.
Our forecast for the week ahead is shaping up to be unsettled with periods of rain as well as gusty winds.
High pressure is situated to our north, while the first of two areas of low pressure is developing over the Deep South.
The first area of low pressure is going to move off shore and travel up the East Coast Tuesday into early Wednesday. Current guidance is keeping the majority of rain to the south of Delmarva, with the heaviest rains on the peninsula over the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Gusty northeast winds are expected to develop, which will make for dangerous conditions on the waters around Delmarva, and will bring a return of coastal flooding and beach erosion threats during high tide cycles.
As the first low moves away from Delmarva, a second low will develop over the Mid-South and approach Wednesday. On Wednesday, the day won't be a complete washout, but expect scattered showers which will become heavier and more widespread in the evening. Gusty northeast winds will continue, along with continued coastal flooding and beach erosion threats.
Guidance is suggesting the second low will pass much closer to Delmarva, and so far we're expecting the lion's share of this week's rain to fall on Thursday, with and inch or two of rain possible. Winds will make a shift from northeast to westerly by Thursday evening as the low departs to our northeast.
High pressure will build back in for the end of the week. Halloween will see gradual clearing, with skies mostly clear by evening. However, winds will continue to be gusty from the west, so a couple of layers might be needed under any costumes.
Winds will gradually relax during the weekend.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for November 3 - November 9.
In the Tropics: Major Hurricane "Melissa" is bearing down on Jamaica Monday evening. The storm is setting itself up to be the strongest hurricane to strike Jamaica since records began on the island in 1851. The storm is moving slowly and is expected to bring devastating rain, flooding, and winds to Jamaica Tuesday. From there, the storm will take aim at eastern Cuba, where again signficant rain, flooding, and damaging winds are expected late Tuesday into Wednesday. After that, the storm will head toward the Bahamas on Wednesday. The slow movement of the storm will add to its destructive force. "Melissa" is not a threat to Delmarva or the U.S. East Coast.
There are no other areas of development interest in the tropical Atlantic.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.