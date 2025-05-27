DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Wednesday: Rain likely, heavy at times in the morning. A rumble of thunder possible. Breezy. East winds could gust to 25 mph at times. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. A rumble of thunder possible. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 77°F. Normal low: 56°F.
As low pressure pushes into the Tennessee Valley and a surface low sweeps up the East Coast, we'll see rain arrive on Delmarva Tuesday evening. The rain will initially struggle to reach the ground, but by early to mid evening, the entire peninsula will see scattered showers.
Rain becomes more widespread by Wednesday morning, and could briefly be heavy at times. The rain will become lighter and more showers by afternoon. One to two inches of rain is possible by Wednesday evening. Gusty east winds off the Atlantic will keep temperatures cool, only reaching the mid 60s.
As Wednesday's system departs, we get a little bit of a break on Thursday, when we'll see a mix of clouds and sun. Some lingering instability could lead to some scattered showers or thunder Thursday afternoon and evening. Warmer temperatures return as well, as Thursday's highs climb into the seasonable mid to upper 70s.
A low pressure system will dive down from the Upper Midwest Friday, bringing another round of rain, and possibly a few thunderstorms, Friday into Saturday.
Warm high pressure builds in for the second half of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80°F on Sunday.
Next week we'll see unseasonably warm temperatures, rising into the mid and possibly upper 80s.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for June 3 - June 9.