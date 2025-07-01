Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs: 87-95. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Storms early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with lingering showers all night long. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SW-W 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: A few lingering showers early in the day, otherwise we clear things out in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 84-88. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 67-75. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
4th of July: Mostly sunny. Highs: 83-89. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The few pop-up showers and storms we saw yesterday packed the punch and even had a weak tornado spin out of one of thunderstorms in the Frankford area. It was a very weak tornado that ripped up some trees in a wooded area, but no one was hurt and no property was really damaged. The sea breeze shear is what would have spun up the tornado from yesterday, otherwise I can’t explain why we would have a tornado on Delmarva on a day where we had a 0% chance of a tornado.
A better chance of widespread showers and storms enters the forecast this afternoon and evening as a pretty good cold front arrives. These thunderstorms will be packing a punch with gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. Another day where the threat of a tornado is zero as of the time of writing this write up. Timing of the line of storms looks to be later in the evening hours (~6pm until 11pm). Ahead of the front, it will be a windy and very warm day with highs back into the 80s and 90s again with sunshine and higher humidity levels. It will feel like it is over 100 again this afternoon.
Wednesday looks to be a wet day to start as the front will linger to our west and keep rain chances around through the first part of the day. It will gradually dry out with more and more sunshine by Wednesday evening and the humidity will start to fall. It leads to a great looking 4th of July with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s for highs with morning temperatures on Friday and Saturday morning in the 60s...maybe even the 50s in our coolest communities for Saturday morning.
The holiday weekend forecast looks great with sunshine and more humidity by Sunday with highs approaching 90 degrees. Another front brings the chance of a couple showers and storms by Wednesday of next week.