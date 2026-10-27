Forecast Updated on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy. Highs: 65-70. Winds: N-NE 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 42-50. Winds: NE-E 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 65-70. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Fog in the morning is possible. Lows: 47-54. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 67-74. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-77. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The massive ridge of high pressure continues to control our weather for the next week as we are expecting to see lots of sunshine over the next several days. We will see little shifts of wind over the course of the week that will be moving temperatures around a bit from time to time…but, the overall story of the week is that the dry weather continues.
We are starting off with a little patchy fog out the door this morning as the wind is starting to shift his morning out of the northeast. It will become another stellar day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing up into 60s for highs with our beach towns in the 50s and 60s this afternoon with the wind off the Atlantic.
The wind shift will help to keep temperatures a bit cooler with highs in the 60s for highs (low 60s at the beach) even into Wednesday. The wind starts to turn back out of the south and southwest by Thursday and Friday and will push our temperatures well into the 70s and a few neighborhoods to close to 80 degrees.
Another quick wind shift happens as we move into the weekend that will allow temperatures to cool a smidge for the weekend, but we are still forecasting temperatures into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine for both days (cooler at the beach with an east wind). Over the weekend, remember that we fall back and switch back to Daylight Standard Time…so, our clocks will shift and means we will be gaining an extra hour of sleep (woo-hoo!). Finally, this might be where things will change.
A warm front looks to arrive on Monday into Tuesday that may bring us our first real chance for showers to Delmarva in the last two weeks. It is still not a slam dunk chance at the moment, but we are watching that and a much better chance for some showers and storms by the middle of next week (looking at the Thursday / Friday window).