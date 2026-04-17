Forecast Updated on Friday, April 17, 2026, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower here or there. Most of us will be dry. It becomes mostly sunny by the late afternoon hours. Highs: 78-84. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 50-58. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 55-80. Winds: NE-SE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers arriving by the morning hours. Lows: 55-62. Winds: SE-SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms possible in the first part of the day. Highs: 60-67, temperatures fall throughout the afternoon hours. Winds: SW-NW 15-30+ mph.
We finally have had the high pressure break down enough to allow for a weak front to swing across Delmarva this morning. We are seeing some extra clouds out the door and even a couple stray showers are possible during the course of the morning hours. Temperatures will climb up into the mid 80s for highs across the region. Enjoy the much warmer air we have because as the wind turns today and especially tonight…we will end our summer preview sale.
The wind turns more out of the northeast and east for Saturday…which will cool us off a bit with highs varying from the 50s and the beach and along the Delaware Bay to the 70s for highs across the rest of the Peninsula. We will see the clouds increase overnight Saturday into early on Sunday ahead of our best chance of showers with a stronger cold front. The rain looks to be for the first half of the day with us salvaging the later part of Sunday, but the wind will have turned out of the northwest by then and we start to usher in some much cooler air.
Return to normal spring weather for early next week as temperatures look to fall into the 50s and 60s for highs on Monday and Tuesday. We need to be on the lookout for the possibility of a frost or freeze on Tuesday morning. High pressure holds control of the forecast to start the week with sunshine. There are indications that things may become a bit unsettled with shower chances into later next week…