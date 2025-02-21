Forecast Updated on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 32-38. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and breezy early. Lows: 12-22. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs: 35-41. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Some clouds early in the evening before clearing out overnight. Lows: 22-30. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 45-50. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 50-56. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
It is a bitter cold start to our Friday morning as temperatures have only dipped into the 10s and 20s, but with the wind still kicking at times over 25-30+ mph…it will feel like the single digits out the door. As we work into the day, we will see a good amount of sunshine with temperatures only rebounding into the 30s for highs. Most of us will see temperatures above freezing, so we will see some snow melt today. Most folks need to watch out for the refreeze tonight as temperatures will fall back into the 10s and 20s overnight.
The colder air settles for another couple of days with highs in the 30s for Saturday with sunshine. A warm front will overspread a few extra clouds into Saturday evening and Saturday night and will lead to warmer temperatures on Sunday with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees with sunshine. Even warmer weather arrives with time next week as temperatures soar into the 50s to near 60 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. We are looking at a chance for a few showers to enter into the forecast by Tuesday evening with a better chance of more rain showers on the way for late Thursday and possibly into the weekend as well.