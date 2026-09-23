Forecast Updated on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers, drizzle, and a few periods of steady rain. Blustery. Highs: 62-68. Winds: NE 20-55+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the chance of lingering showers and drizzle. Blustery. Lows: 57-65. Winds: NE 20-45+ mph.
Thursday: Lingering rain showers early in the day. Slow clearing to a mostly cloudy afternoon. Blustery. Highs: 60-68. Winds: NE 20-45+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of drizzle / showers at the beach and the Delaware Bay. Windy. Lows: 50-56. Winds: NE 10-35+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: NE-N 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly - mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: 64. Winds: N-NW 15-30+ mph.
An unsettled weather pattern will establish this week with some very heavy rain at times with very windy conditions that will lead to coastal flooding and beach erosion over several high tide cycles. The worst of the weather will be today where we could have a period of rain falling during the day with very strong and gusty winds. We could see some wind gusts over 40+ mph inland…approaching 55+ mph at the beach. It will be a very gray and raw day with temperatures in the 60s. With this kind of wind over several high tide cycles, the issues become the coastal flooding threat and the beach erosion. We have coastal flood warnings in effect at the beach and the bays for the next 3 high tide cycles as the wind continues to batter the region into Thursday.
The rain showers and drizzle will linger into Wednesday night before the storm will slowly begin to push out the sea during the day on Thursday and actually lead to a bit of drying time. Temperatures hold in the 60s on Thursday as the wind continues to be up with some gusts to 40+ mph at the beach and 30+ mph inland throughout the day. The area of low pressure will continue out to sea and the wind should slightly settle down heading into Friday.
At the moment, we are looking at Friday as a dry day with lots of clouds and the wind still kicking at the beach with temperatures in the 60s. We could still be seeing wind gusts at the beach 30-40+ mph on Friday. The low will be moving north and east on Saturday and plaster New England with strong winds and rain showers and we will need to watch a band or two if it gets swung far enough south that we may deal with a few showers early on Sunday, but at the moment that isn’t looking likely as of right now. The bigger story will be the wind continuing to batter the coastline with some gusts to 30-40+ mph possible even into the weekend. The wind will have shifted out of the north and northwest for the weekend, so the beach erosion threat should be minimal at that point. The coastal flooding threat still needs to be watched with the water being pushed south until the low breaks down and departs New England by early next week.
We are changing the forecast for early next week because it looks like the low will start to break down by Monday and regardless if the low takes the northern trek into New England or the one that makes it our best friend for the weekend will be gone and we start the drying process. In fact, we are looking at a monster ridge of high pressure looking to settle into the area for most of next week. I say most of next week because another front arrives on Thursday with the chance of a few showers / storms.