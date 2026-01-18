DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday night: Snow ending, then clearing and cold. Lows in the upper teens.
Monday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs around 40°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very cold. Highs around 30°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of wintry mix. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Wintry weather has been the order of business on this Sunday.
Our precipitation has started off as rain across Delmarva. Temperatures just ended up a little too warm for accumulating snow early. However, with the sun setting, we're expecting a changeover to snow at least briefly before the snow ends by mid evening. Up to 1 inch of snow is possible, although if you end up in a heavier snow shower, I won't want to rule out isolated locations picking up 2 inches. Accumulations will mainly be on grassy and elevated surfaces. Watch out for slick bridges and overpasses.
Skies will clear out quickly Sunday night leading to an extended period of cold temperatures. Black ice could be a problem on Monday morning.
We're sunny Monday through Wednesday, but cold temperatures and gusty winds will make for afternoon highs only in the 30°F to 40°F range, with wind chills in the teens or even colder, especially Tuesday.
A weak front will bring a chance of showers on Thursday.
Then eyes turn to next weekend. Guidance is suggesting another low pressure system passing to our south, but it is too early to tell at this point if we will see any wintry effects here on Delmarva.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for January 26 - February 1.