Forecast Updated on Monday, September 7, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny and lovely. Highs: 77-82. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with the possibility of some fog settling by the morning. Lows: 55-68. Winds: N-NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-69. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
We said all week last week that Labor Day Monday would be the pick of the weekend. Well, we set the bar pretty high with the weather we had for most of the weekend…but, I still think today will be the pick of the weekend. Lots of sunshine with a bit of a breeze to start from the northeast which will eventually turn from the north. I write this to give rest for folks at the beach because the bug problem should be minimal today with the wind starting from the northeast. Temperatures at the beach today will be in the 70s, inland we should see highs again in the low to mid 80s…right where we should be for this time of year.
The high will start to slide off the coast into Tuesday and Wednesday and have the wind turning out of the west and southwest for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will lead to warmer temperatures with highs into the 80s to near 90 degrees by Wednesday and a bit more humidity. Into Thursday, we will be watching a cold front approaching from the northwest and bring a chance of a few showers and storms by late in the day on Thursday. It wouldn’t surprise me if a few of these storms pack a punch with temperatures again climbing into the 80s and 90s for highs ahead of the front, so something we will be monitoring.
As I write this in the early morning, based on the models…the weekend forecast looks to have a few question marks. The front will clear us to give us a pretty good day on Friday with the wind in off the Atlantic with temperatures in the 70s and 80s for highs. There is this world we live in where the front kinks a bit as a new area of low pressure develops on the front and could come close enough to us to provide us the chance of some rain showers from late Saturday into Sunday. A secondary front should arrive for later in the day on Sunday to clean everything up in time to leave behind a nice start to next week.