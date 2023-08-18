DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the low 60s.
Saturday: Sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. A very low chance of some stray showers and thunder. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. A very low chance of some showers and thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 66°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
This weekend could possibly be one of the nicest weekends we've seen on Delmarva so far this summer, and I hope everyone gets a chance to go outside and enjoy!
A strong, but dry cold front has swung across Delmarva Friday, and in its wake a broad ridge of high pressure is building in from the west.
With that high will come clear skies, light winds, and much lower humidity. That will allow overnight temperatures to fall into the low 60s, although with dewpoints falling into the 50s, I don't think it's out of the question that a few locations could fall below 60 degrees, especially if the winds go calm.
Saturday will be a delightful day, with sunny skies and seasonably cool afternoon highs in the low 80s. Even the beaches could get up into the low 80s, thanks in part to a westerly breeze at 5-10 mph, although there will likely be a bit of a back-and-forth as the seabreeze tries to develop in the afternoon, which could push some cooler air onto the boardwalks.
If you prefer it a little warmer, then Sunday will be the day for you, with sunshine and afternoon highs in the seasonably warm upper 80s.
Unseasonable heat arrives on Monday. While it will continue to be mostly sunny, afternoon highs will climb into the low to possibly mid 90s as some more humid air returns.
Confidence is very low, but I think there is a chance that the high pressure ridge breaks down a bit, giving a backdoor cold front an opportunity to bring some more clouds and low chances of showers or thunder in the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe.
In the tropics, we are watching four areas of potential development in the Atlantic Basin.
A disturbance near the Bahamas has a medium, 50 percent chance of development after it enters the Gulf of Mexico early next week.
In the Deep Tropics, a tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands has a low, 30 percent chance of development in the Caribbean. In the Central Atlantic, a tropical wave has a medium, 40 percent chance of tropical development. A tropical wave just west of the Cape Verde Islands has the best chance of development, a high 70 percent chance in the next seven days. If any of these tropical waves develops and becomes a named storm, the next two names are "Emily" and "Franklin."
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly below normal and precipitation near normal for August 25-August 31.