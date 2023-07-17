SALISBURY, Md.–The Wicomico County Executive Office announced Friday it will permanently close two recycling centers in Salisbury.
Recycling drop-off centers at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, at 500 Glen Ave., and the Extension Office location, at 28647 Old Quantico Road, will permanently close, sending recyclers to different locations throughout the county.
Acting Deputy Director of Public Works Heather Lankford said the closures resulted from misuse and poor maintenance of the drop-off locations. She said surveillance cameras frequently show prohibited public dumping which creates an aesthetic and hygienic “nuisance.
Lankford said the county lacks resources to maintain all 18 of its recycling centers, including the two closed locations. She hopes the closures will heighten the public understanding of recycling standards and allow for better maintenance of other centers.
Salisbury residents can still dispose of recyclables at the following locations:
- Newland Park Landfill – 6969 Brick Kiln Road
- Airport – 31966 Fooks Road
- Sam’s Club – 2700 N. Salisbury Blvd.
- Jersey Road – 1130 Jersey Road