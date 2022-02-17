Willard H Catlin Jr. “Buster” 72, departed this life on February 13, 2022, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional.
Born on June 10, 1949, Buster was the son of the late Willard and Dorothy Catlin and one of four children.
Buster spent his early years working as a waterman before joining Perdue Farms where he worked in Maintenance during his tenure.
Buster would marry the love of his life, Bonnie Catlin, for 45 years they would make life lasting memories. From their union they had two children, Hope Catlin and Willard Catlin III. Buster and Bonnie also had two bonus children Sid and Dina Revels that they would share memories with as well.
