Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.