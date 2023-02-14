Forecast updated on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: An approachign cold front will bring increasing winds from the south on Wednesday with temperatres soaring into the upper 60's. Winds will become very gusty with the stronger gusts exceeding 34 mph in the afternoon hours. A cold frotn will bring rain and colder air by Friday morning.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 39-40°. Winds: S 4-11 mph.
Wednesday: Increasing high cloud. Becoming windy and warmer PM. High 67-69°. Winds: S 14-24 mph. Wind gusts to 35 mph PM. Beaches stay near 52° PM.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to fair skies. Mild and breezy. Low 52°. Winds: S 9-14 mph.
Thursday: Variable clouds, mild and windy. A few showers possible. High 69°. Winds: SW 15-25 mph. Wind gusts to 40 mph PM. Beaches stay near 57° PM.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be mainly clear and chilly tonight, with light winds, as a weak high pressure system moves to our east. Look for lows near 39° by sunrise, with a south wind at 1-8 mph.
Wednesday will be warmer with increasing high clouds and winds. Afternoon temps. will be milder with most spots seeing the mid 60's in the afternoon! Winds will become gusty from the south at 15-25 mph in the afternoon hours as a cold front slowly approaches from the Midwest. The beaches will be cooler with temps. Near 50 degrees and winds in open areas will gust to over 34 mph.
Thursday will be windy and even milder with with increasing high clouds. Warmer air ahead of a cold front will push the afternoon temps. to near 70 degrees. Winds will remain gusty from the south at 15-25 mph in the afternoon hours with some gusts over 30 mph. The beaches will be cooler with temps. near 54 degrees.
In the longer range: Rain returns Thursday night into Friday morning with a strong cold front. Colder weather will return behind the front with temps. Falling into the 40's Friday afternoon. Friday morning. Skies will clear in the late afternoon with winds gusting to 30 mph. Look for lows near 27 Saturday morning, with temps. in the mid 40's Saturday afternoon.
Sunday will be milder with high temps. in the mid 50's. We will be back into the 60's with partly cloudy skies by Monday. Rain will return Tuesday night as another storm system and cold front approach the area.
The average low for mid-February is 29°, with a high temp. of 48°.