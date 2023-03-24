WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- There are concerns from some Worcester County officials about EMS crews crossing state and county lines. EMS crews are called into Accomack, Somerset and Sussex County when needed.
Worcester County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said the county continues to increase funding for EMS and fire, and would like compensation when they are sent into neighboring communities outside the county.
"We've upped the grant money that we give these departments so that they can do that so we can make sure the Worcester County patients and the Worcester County citizens are taken care of," said Mitrecic.
Mitrecic said when crews get pulled away from their home jurisdictions, it can delay response times from other agencies trying to fill the void.
"I don't want somebody having a heart attack in Newark, when Newark is covering for Snow Hill which is covering for Pocomoke," said Mitrecic.
These concerns have led to county officials reaching out to Accomack, Somerset and Sussex County's for a meeting to hash-out the best way to move forward.
"We can't keep sending ambulances into Accomack County, Sussex County or even Somerset County for that matter without some sort of compensation," said Mitrecic.
David Collins, the Bishopville Fire Chief, said they do run out to help in Sussex a handful of times each year.
"We probably go up to Sussex maybe 20 to 30 times a year," said Collins.
To try and absolve those issues, Mitrecic said a letter has, or will be sent out to the neighboring counties. But, Chip Guy, Communications Director for Sussex County government, provided WBOC with the following statement.
"Sussex County has only learned of - by the way of recent media accounts - Worcester County's concerns as they relate to EMS coverage in neighboring jurisdictions along the Delaware-Maryland border. While there may be a need for a broader discussion, particularly from a regional perspective and among the various stakeholders in local governments and the public safety community. Sussex County, to date, has received no correspondence or communications on this matter from our counterparts in Worcester County government. We look forward to a future discussion that, hopefully, allows concerns to be aired, and then move toward an agreeable solution that benefits everyone, most notably the public we all serve."
Mitrecic said he wants to maintain a healthy relationship with his neighbors.
"There's no animosity or issue between us, we just need to sit down and come to something that's equitable for all of us," said Mitrecic.
While fire chiefs from Bishopville and Selbyville admit the current system is not perfect, they do not see it changing.
"The current system we utilize in Selbyville isn't going to change, if we need help we call for it," said Travis Timmons.
Timmons, the Fire Chief for Selbyville, said they cannot let borders dictate where they send, or call, for help.
"If there's an incident in Bishopville, you know needless to say large scale incidents, we're going to go, it doesn't matter about state lines or jurisdictions," said Timmons.
Collins echoed that sentiment.
"If somebody calls 911, somebody needs help, would we sit here and say no we're not going to go?" said Collins. "No, someone needs help."
Mitrecic also said the county does not want to put limits on any calls for help, but want to mend their budget where they can.