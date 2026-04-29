SOMERSET COUNTY, MD - The Somerset County Board of Zoning Appeals approved another special exception for a cannabis growth facility after negotiations for the purchase of a previous location failed to reach an agreement.
Trilogy Group LLC was awarded a growth license by the Maryland Cannabis Association, subject to the condition that the business must operate by July 2026.
The Trilogy Group wants to operate out of the county-owned, undeveloped industrial park off Revell's Neck Road in Westover. However, that project timeline does not align with the license deadline.
The grower was approved for a special exception in September 2025 for a facility at 4630 Crisfield Highway. The existing building there houses Jed's Auto Refinishing, which would have been renovated to accommodate growing operations.
When the sale of that property ultimately did not go through, the Trilogy Group purchased land at 4381 Crisfield Highway and pursued another special exception.
"They looked to a site that they already owned prior to coming to us and working through the process,” Somerset Technical and Community Services Director Jesse Drewer said. “They're the landowners and the developers all in one."
The previous site plan had to be adjusted for the new property. The land is over 6 acres, but Trilogy’s plan would only utilize around 1.1 acres to accommodate up to four greenhouses.
The growth facility will not be open to the public or have on-site sales.
“This site will have a seven-foot-high fence that is completely secure with security cameras and lighting,” Drewer said.
The cannabis cultivation site still requires approval from the Planning Commission, which will consider the application during its 5 PM meeting on Thursday, May 7.