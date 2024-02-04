OCEAN PINES, MD– The Worcester County Fire Marshal investigated a house fire in Ocean Pines last night.
The Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department (OPVFD) says it responded to the fire on Raft Road at 5:54 p.m., assisted by Showell, Berlin, Bishopville, Ocean City and Roxana crews.
Chief Joey Widgeon reported smoke columns visible from Racetrack Road and Route 113.
Crews arrived to find the rear of the home engulfed in flames.
They contained the fire to the kitchen, attic and a screened-in porch – ensuring it was fully extinguished over two hours.
The cause was determined to be smoking materials improperly discarded in a plastic bucket, according to a press release.
OPVFD did not detail the estimated damages.
No injuries were reported.