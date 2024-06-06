DELAWARE– Gov. John Carney ordered Delaware flags on all state facilities be lowered to half-staff June 7 in recognition of former State Representative and Wilmington City Council Member Joseph G. Di Pinto’s passing.
Di Pinto was a member of Wilmington’s City Council from 1973 to 1986 and served as a republican in Delaware’s House of Representatives for 20 years, retiring in 2006.
He died May 13 at the age of 92.
Carney expressed condolences for Di Pinto’s family, calling him, “a real gentleman and an effective legislator and advocate for Wilmington.”
State flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on June 7.