DELAWARE — Nearly 2,800 Delaware taxpayers will receive a share of almost $400,000 in unclaimed property this week through the state’s annual Money Match program.
The initiative, run by the Delaware Office of Unclaimed Property, automatically issues checks based on a match with the most recent income tax return. Recipients do not need to file a claim.
“This program is a great example of how state government can work smarter and more efficiently,” Gov. Matt Meyer said. “By using technology to return unclaimed property automatically, we’re putting money back in the hands of thousands of Delawareans quickly, securely and with no red tape.”
Since launching in 2021, Money Match has returned more than $5.6 million to nearly 40,000 taxpayers. Officials say all recipients have to do is cash the check.
Unclaimed property can include money from old bank accounts, uncashed paychecks, unused gift cards, utility deposits, insurance payments and forgotten investments. Delaware returns $150 million to $200 million in unclaimed property to people each year.