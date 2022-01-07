SALISBURY, Md. - There was much to celebrate on Friday onset of DelmarvaLife. That's because the show hit a major milestone.
10 years ago, Delmarva was introduced to DelmarvaLife. Since then, the show has grown and has seen much success and support from people here on the peninsula. Host, Jimmy Hoppa, says it's always been a priority to connect with their viewers.
"It means to me getting to look behind the curtain of television. A lot of shows work very very hard to put up a professional appearance. We are anything but professional. We play, we laugh, we have fun, we shed tears, and it's an opportunity to show our viewers that we're just like them," says Hoppa.
DelmarvaLife is all about highlighting the everyday lifestyle. Whether that's through cooking, having fun, and entertainment. Host, Lisa Bryant, is proud the show reached this milestone.
"I am so excited that we reached this 10 year mark. I mean, it's not like we sat down when we first started DelmarvaLife and said 'I can't wait till we get to 10 years.' We weren't even thinking about that. We were just thinking about this machine that we created and that has evolved over the years. So I'm just beyond words, it's exciting," says Bryant.
Of course, it was only fitting for the crew to celebrate in a big way with balloons and confetti. They can't wait to see what happens next.
With 10 years already in the books, the staff of DelmarvaLife says they're looking forward to seeing another 10 more.