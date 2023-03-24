FLETON, Del.- A Dover man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Felton Wednesday.
Police say that a pickup truck was pulled over for a seatbealt violation in the area of Rt. 13 and Midstate Rd. around 2 p.m. When police spoke with the driver, identified as Christopher Franklin Coleman, 28, it was determined that there was marijuana inside the car and a drug investigation followed.
After a search of the truck, police say they found about 230 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine next to the driver’s seat with a value of between $7,000 and $10,000. About 5 grams of marijuana was also found in the front passenger compartment.
Coleman was taken into custody without incident and transported to Felton PD for processing.
Coleman was arrested and charged with Manufacture/Deliver/PWID Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (class B Felony), Manufacture/Deliver/PWID Controlled Substance (Class D Felony) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Not Related to Personal Use Quantity Marijuana or Person Under 18 (class B misdemeanor) and Driver must wear properly adjusted and fastened seatbelt (Civil Violation).
Coleman was processed and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court and issued a $70,250 cash bail which he was unable to post.
He was transported to the Sussex Correctional Institute and turned over to the Department of Corrections.
A woman passenger in the truck was issued a civil citation for the marijuana and released from the scene.