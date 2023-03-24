FELTON, Del.- A Dover man was arrested on drug charges after acting suspiciously at a Felton convenience store.
Police say that on February 28, a man was asking for a phone charger at the Royal Farms on South DuPont Highway around 2 p.m.
When police spoke with the man, identified as Jason Michael Simmons, 40, he allegedly told police he had illegal narcotics on him. Police found .034 grams of methamphetamine.
Simmons was taken into custody without incident and arrested for Possess Consume a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except human Growth Hormone without a prescription which is a class B misdemeanor.
He was released with a pending court date at Justice of the Peace Court.