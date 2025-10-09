SALISBURY, Md. - WBOC has obtained exclusive security footage of the events leading up to the fatal stabbing of Kemmon Walker in downtown Salisbury and has learned more on the wanted suspect in connection to Walker’s death.
Police say they arrived on the 200 block of E. Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 4 on reports of a fight just after 1 a.m. There, they found Kemmon Walker, of Eden, suffering from an apparent stab wound. Walker, a 27-year-old local church drummer, did not survive.
On Oct. 7, Maryland State Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating Carlus Dupree Gerald Jr., 35, wanted for murder charges in connection to the stabbing. Maryland State Police tell WBOC there are currently no updates to share on the investigation or the search for Gerald. Online court records do not yet reflect any new formal charges filed against Gerald, and he is not currently listed in custody.
In security footage obtained by WBOC on Thursday, a crowd can be seen gathering on the sidewalk of Main Street just before 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 4. In the video, a man believed to be Walker is pushed and swung at, seemingly out of nowhere. The man then pushes back, knocking a person to the ground. Numerous people in the crowd then begin to chase the man and he is then shoved, surrounded, and pursued out of frame.
Moments later, the video depicts another man following him, something in his hand.
The entire encounter, from the first hit to the arrival of a police car in the camera’s frame, lasts six minutes.
WBOC has learned this is not the first stabbing incident in which Gerald has been implicated. On Oct. 30, 2022, Salisbury Police were called to Main Street on reports of a stabbing in the parking lot of Brew River. Investigators learned that a victim had been taken to TidalHealth after being stabbed in the back and lower torso, leaving him in critical condition, according to charging documents from 2022. The suspect would later be identified as Gerald, with court records describing a fight between Gerald and the victim that ultimately led to the alleged stabbing.
Gerald was later arrested on Dec. 22, 2022. In that case, he was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.
According to online court records, Gerald pleaded guilty to misdemeanor affray, or fighting in public, while the more serious charges against him were not pursued by prosecutors. On May 11, 2023, he was sentenced to 5 years with all but 176 days suspended and three years probation following his incarceration.
On Oct. 6, 2025, Gerald was listed in violation of probation just two days following the stabbing of Kemmon Walker. His 2022 case is now listed as reopened, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday.