Known for its vibrant stained glass windows. Stevenson United Methodist Church in Berlin has brought hope to the community for over 100 years. Now, 33 of the 34 windows need repair.
"Fourteen of the windows will have to be taken apart, taken down, and sent to Minnesota. Pamela green says. "and the ones that will stay here have structural issues that would need to be repaired. some of the larger windows have plexi on the outside, that has yellowed over time."
Green says the estimated cost to restore these windows, either way, is over $200,000 which is why the church started the "Restore The Light Campaign".
" the restore the light community has been very blessed with a very large grant from the Humphries Foundation, a local foundation, and part of that is a matching grant.
Because of the history behind them, pastor Woodrow Wilson, better known as Pastor Woody, says it is important to keep the windows in good condition because they are an important part of the church's history.
"In a time earlier in history where there was only about 10% literacy this is how the gospel was told," Wilson said. "Instead of being able to come in and possibly listen to the preacher or couldn't read, the windows were all lit up so they actually told a story."
Pastor Woody says descendants of the original families that donated to the windows still live in the Berlin area, so it is important to be good stewards of them.
By restoring these windows to their former glory, the committee wants to continue the window's long history of bringing light to the community.
So these windows all tell a story, they all tell a bible story," Green says. "So during COVID, we lit them up for hope. But, we feel we hope that when you walk passed and you see these windows. No matter what your religion, no matter your faith that these windows bring you some kind of joy."
If you would like to donate to the Restore The Light Campaign, checks and money orders can be mailed to 123 N Main St, Berlin, MD 21811, or donate through the church's website https://www.stevensonchurch.org/give with a "Restore The Light" memo.