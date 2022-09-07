Big TV Production Filming Comes To Maryland

BERLIN, Md. - Filming for the new show, Lioness will take place in Maryland.
The new show's creator and executive producer is Taylor Sheridan, who also created the hit show Yellowstone.
Jack Gerbes, Director of the Maryland Film Office says filming in Maryland, for a production of this size, will leave a huge economic impact. Gerbes says, "Anytime a large production, like the Paramount Plus show Lioness comes into the state, it means economic development, economic impact, and it creates jobs. If we were to look at the last major series we had here, House Of Cards, they hired 2,000 Marylanders per-season."
But, why use the state of Maryland to film? Gerbes says, "One of the reasons is the diversity of locations. I mean years ago Maryland was called America miniature and it literally is that. I mean in the Baltimore region, you could be in the tough neighborhoods of the wire. And then, 20 minutes later, you could be in the colic fields that Julia Roberts was riding a horse in runaway bride."
Speaking of runaway bride, some in the town of Berlin would say the movie is part of their historic identity. Tours and memorabilia are a staple. Mary Raley, a tour guide, says even after 25 years filming, has brought crowds. She hopes the exposure of the new show does the same for the eastern shore. "I just know from many times with people coming in through the store like, 'ooh, please. We want our pictures, here, in front of the setup and everything' so it's pretty cool that it isn't forgotten and people like to come in. It brings people to our town and we embrace the visitors who come here," says Raley.
The Maryland film office tells us, filming is already underway in the state. However, they couldn't give away where or when scenes would be filmed here on the shore.
People here on the eastern shore can even register for a chance to be an extra on the new show.