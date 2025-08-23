FedEx van fire

(Courtesy of Brooke Lowe and the Rescue Fire Company Cambridge, MD)

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Rescue Fire Company of Cambridge was on the scene of a commercial vehicle fire on Rt. 50 on Saturday.

According to the fire company, the incident occurred on Rt. 50 and Heron Blvd. in Cambridge on Aug. 23.

Details are still limited, but images shared by the fire company just after 11:15 a.m. show a FedEx van's cab engulfed in flames. Firefighters were also shown inspecting the vehicle after the fire was controlled. 

Maryland State Police were also on the scene, as shown in images shared by the fire company.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear and no injuries have currently been reported as of 12:30 p.m.

This article will be updated as more details become available.

