CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge next week will host an open house to review and comment on proposed changes to a draft hunting and fishing plan for both Blackwater and Eastern Neck NWRs.
Blackwater and Eastern Neck NWRs are proposing to allow the use of rifles using straight walled cartridges, allow the take of coyote incidental to deer hunting, and align with the state bag limits. Both refuges would add a primitive hunt in February following the state season, and align the youth deer hunt with the state. At Blackwater only, officials propose to add an early teal season as well as add youth, veteran and military waterfowl dates. A sportsman pass to purchase all deer hunts with one permit is proposed. At Blackwater, an additional 723 acres will be added for hunting, as well as bank fishing from Key Wallace Drive causeway and ponds for youth and mentored fishing events.
The refuges will move towards the reduction and future elimination of lead by proposing the use of non-lead ammunition and fishing tackle over a five-year period, with a complete elimination by 2027. The voluntary use of non-lead ammo and fishing tackle would be encouraged in the interim.
The open house will be held Thursday, June 9 from 4-7 p.m., at the Environmental Education Building, at the start of Wildlife Drive,
Draft documents are available online at the refuge’s official website at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/blackwater and https://www.fws.gov/refuge/eastern-neck. We will accept public comments through July. If you wish to comment, note "Chesapeake Marshlands NWRC" in the subject line of an email, and address to HuntFishRuleComments@fws.gov. They may also be mailed to the refuge, provided at the open house, or received by phone or email at matt_whitbeck@fws.gov.