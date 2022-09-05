HURLOCK, Md. - The Hurlock United Methodist Church will be holding a water drive for those effected by the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.
Pastor Joan Brooks says she organized this water drive to show support. But, it also hits close to home. "We are hoping to land the water right there, to open it up to the college students and the surrounding families. I must say I have an invested interest because my granddaughter is a member of the Jackson state marching band," says Brooks.
Brooks says, "My heart will be glad see the truck there. And to say that it came from Hurlock United Methodist Church, it would just be a joy to see that." She says she organized this water drive because a lot of people take those basic needs for granted. "Something that we take advantage of; if we stop and think, we open a bottle of water and then we leave it there. Then, we throw it away and we go get another cold bottle of water. But, there are people right within our neighborhoods that need water. We are going to get this water to them as soon as possible," says Brooks.
Those with the Church said they have an open goal, when it comes to the donations. Meaning, as much as they can get. But, if you can't drop off water, the church has other options of donation, such as checks, Paypal, etc. Or, layperson for the church, Cederick Turner says, "If Gods willing, we'll have half a truck by tomorrow. If not half the truck, the whole truck. We are definitely excepting donations. And if you cannot get here to bring the water, I'll pick it up. We will pick it up."
Trustee of the Hurlock United Methodist Church, Thelma Sterrett explained why it's so important for those in the community to donate. She says, "Most of us probably do not know what it means to not brush your teeth or be in flooded waters. We pray that we never have to. Our goal is to see if we can make life better, quickly, for those who are in direct need."
The Hurlock United Methodist Church will be accepting donations of bottled water tomorrow between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. As well as, on Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.