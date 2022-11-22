MILFORD, Del. --- It is common for people to desire a new looking when a new year rolls around. And the Mispillion Riverwalk area is getting just that. And Jim Mallory who enjoys walking the park says improvements will only add to the area's natural beauty.
"I think it be great," Mallory said. "But I think it is great the way it is. I enjoy the walk here every day. It's great it's wonderful, yeah."
Memorial Park and the Riverwalk's improvements will include installing a playground and five pickleball courts, as well as an under-railing, led lighting system. Milford's Economic Development & Community Engagement Admini, Sara Bluhm, expect this revitalization to attract people of all ages to the downtown area.
"Just creating more avenues and recreation for people," Bluhm said. "I love that it's going to be downtown beautifying that part of our city project. The Riverwalk itself took 25 years to create. So just keep it upgraded and beautiful and give people a reason to visit."
The price of the railing lights is around $300,000. The city just recently awarded bids and hope to start breaking ground in December.