SALISBURY, Md. - As part of ongoing improvements to the City’s Sewer Collection System, the Department of Waterworks Utilities Division is performing a sewer main repair on North Division Street.
On Wednesday, October 1, North Division Street will be closed to thru traffic between Baltimore Avenue and East Lehigh Avenue for sewer main repairs. Work begins at 9:00 a.m. and is expected to wrap up by 3:30 p.m. Weather permitting.
All utility locators and Central Alarm will be notified in advance of this repair.
The City of Salisbury thanks residents and motorists for their patience and cooperation during this essential repair work. If you have any questions, please contact the Utilities Division at 410-548-3103.