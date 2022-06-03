SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District on Friday announced another season of free summer concerts at the Riverwalk Amphitheater in Downtown Salisbury.
Friday Night Live will feature local and regional bands in a variety of genres – all free to attend. Concerts will be held every Friday from 5-8 p.m., with the exception of 3rd Friday weeks – when SBY’s Movies on the River will take place instead. Attendees can enjoy the open-air concert series along Downtown Salisbury’s beautiful riverfront, complete with beer, wine and snacks now through the end of September.
The concert series kicks off on June 10 with Salisbury’s own Red Letter Day with high energy folk-rock, followed by Delmarva Big Band on June 24, 2022. July kicks off with the gumbo groove of The Teletones on July 1, followed by the incredible up-and-coming band Full Disclosure on July 8th. Fan favorites Best Kept Soul will take the stage on July 22nd with their all-star line-up of Mo-Town, Soul and R&B hits, followed by Uprizing Band on July 2 keeping things funky fresh with a mix of Top 40 and R&B with a reggae flare.
In August, another up-and-coming band Wavvy Gravy headlines the night with upbeat rock and cool throwback jams. On Aug. 12, multi-talented Salisbury-based group Klassic Soul will get the audience feeling “it” with a wide mix of R&B, Motown, Jazz, Country and Gospel. In September, local rock legends Tranzfusion kick things off on Sept 2nd followed by The Alicia Maxwell Project on Sept. 9, a Delaware-based band flexing high-energy rock and blues with amazing vocals. Glass Onion returns on Sept. 23 with its crowd-pleasing party-rock and talented instrumentals. The concert series closes on Sept. 30 with The Larks special recipe of masterful funk and jazz.
Concerts are free to attend, just bring your own lawn chair or blanket. There will be food trucks on site, or carry-out from one of Downtown Salisbury’s amazing restaurants. Beer, wine and water will also be available for sale. Parking is available in the Downtown Salisbury parking garage or in the City of Salisbury Parking lots located just north of the river, all free after 5 p.m. on Fridays.
Friday Night Live Summer Concert Series is brought to you by Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District with the support of the City of Salisbury and the Maryland State Arts Council.
For more information visit www.salisburyartsdistrict.com/fridaynightlive.