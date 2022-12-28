After the pandemic left a bitter taste in the restaurant industry, the US Department of Labor says job opportunities and workers are rebounding. They say about 98% of the jobs lost in November 2019 have been filled. The general manager of The Stirling Tavern in Berlin, Chad Rogers, says a healthy supply of students from area schools willing to apply.
"We're lucky because of the area we live in", Rogers said. "We have a lot of kids from Salisbury; a lot of kids from Wor-Wic come here to work. At the local high school Stephen Decatur and Indian River High School, I get kids from there so we're very fortunate. And I think what helps us is that it's a lot easier. Easier to drive here to Berlin than say Ocean City. "
And Vicente Hernandez owner of Together Café in Downtown Salisbury says they are turning down applications because they are fully staffed.
"Almost every week we're getting people calling saying, 'Hey are there any positions available?' and unfortunately, I have to turn people down especially during the winter when things slow down, but there are a lot more people coming for jobs that are serious about work, not just filling out applications."
Researchers credit pay increases, better working conditions, and the high demand for jobs for the boost in applications.