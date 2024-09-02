Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay north of Pooles Island MD and Tidal Potomac from Indian Head to Cobb Island MD. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&