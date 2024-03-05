Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.