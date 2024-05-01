Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...East winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&